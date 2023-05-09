The USA informed about a new package of military aid to Ukraine. What will be in the list?

The United States informed about the allocation of a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $1.2 billion. Funds were provided within the framework of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

The aid package will include:

additional air defense systems and ammunition;

equipment for the integration of Western launchers, missiles and radars with the air defense systems of Ukraine;

ammunition for combating drones;

155 mm caliber artillery shells;

photo services from commercial satellites;

support for training, maintenance and support of Ukrainian fighters.

This is the second package from the USA in a week. On May 3, the Biden administration announced the allocation of $300 million in military aid within the limits of the presidentʼs authority, which provides for immediate deliveries from the funds of the US Department of Defense.