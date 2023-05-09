CNN: The US will announce $1.2 billion in military aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is the second package in a week

The administration of Joe Biden intends to announce today the allocation of a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $1.2 billion.
This was reported by the CNN channel with reference to a representative of the American administration.
CNN notes that the announcement of aid is expected less than a week after the previous tranche of support was given to Ukraine, and at a time when the armed forces are preparing for a counteroffensive.
According to the official, the new aid package will include drones, artillery ammunition, anti-aircraft missiles and other means.
It is expected that the new aid will be allocated at the expense of the Ukraine Security Support Initiative (USAI).
- On May 3, the Biden administration announced the allocation of $300 million in military aid within the limits of the presidentʼs authority, which provides for immediate deliveries from the funds of the US Department of Defense.