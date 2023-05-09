The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv for a visit

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen came to Kyiv to celebrate Europe Day.

She posted a photo of her arrival at the train station and wrote: “Itʼs good to be in Kyiv again, where the values that are important to us are protected every day. So it is a very appropriate place to celebrate Europe Day right here. I welcome President Zelenskyʼs decision to celebrate Europe Day on May 9 also here in Ukraine."

The day before, Ursula von der Leyen said that on Europe Day, May 9, she will visit Kyiv, where she will meet with President Zelensky, "to confirm the EUʼs steadfast support for Ukraine."