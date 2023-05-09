The Defense Forces shot down 23 missiles that the Russians used to attack Ukraine

On the night of May 9, the Russians struck the territory of Ukraine with sea- and air-based cruise missiles. In total, the enemy fired 25 Kalibr and X-101/X-555 cruise missiles, the Air Force Command reports.

Around 22:00 on May 8, the enemy launched eight Kalibr cruise missiles from carriers in the Black Sea, which they aimed at the eastern regions of the country.

All targets were shot down by the forces and means of the air defense of the air command "East".

Closer to 04:00 a.m. on May 9, the occupiers launched another 17 X-101/X-555 air-based cruise missiles. Ukraine was attacked by Tu-95MS strategic bombers carrying X-101 (X-555) missiles.

Fourteen missiles were destroyed by the forces of the air command "Center", one more was eliminated in the area of responsibility of the air command "South".

A total of 15 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were destroyed.