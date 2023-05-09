Several rockets were shot down over Kyiv — debris fell in two districts

Around 05:20 a loud explosion rang out in Kyiv. According to preliminary data of the Kyiv Military Administration, the Air Defense Forces managed to shoot down several missiles with the subsequent fall of debris:

in the Holosiivskyi district, debris fell on the yard of a private house, causing a fire;

in the Shevchenkivskyi district, debris was found on the roadway.

The danger lasted for two hours — the air raid alarm was announced at 04:03.