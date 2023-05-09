Several rockets were shot down over Kyiv — debris fell in two districts

Around 05:20 a loud explosion rang out in Kyiv. According to preliminary data of the Kyiv Military Administration, the Air Defense Forces managed to shoot down several missiles with the subsequent fall of debris:
- in the Holosiivskyi district, debris fell on the yard of a private house, causing a fire;
- in the Shevchenkivskyi district, debris was found on the roadway.
The danger lasted for two hours — the air raid alarm was announced at 04:03.
- Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, regularly uses at least three types of Iranian UAVs — the Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones and the Mohajer-6 multi-purpose UAVs.
- The Russians have been actively using drones to attack critical infrastructure and other civilian targets since September 2022. In May, Russia increased the number of massive attacks on Ukraine using missiles and drones.