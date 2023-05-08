Poland has already handed over 10 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that his country has already handed over 10 MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

He stated this at a briefing with Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand.

"We delivered ten MiG-29s to Ukraine," he said.

Blaszczak also stated that Poland encourages other NATO allies to help Ukraine with both aviation and air defense systems because if Russia is not stopped in Ukraine, it will invade other countries of the Alliance.