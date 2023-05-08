Ukraine repelled a Russian cyber attack on “eCherha”. Now the system is working without crashes

The Russians carried out a cyberattack on the "eCherha" system, which Ukraine opened on May 8 at 16 checkpoints with European countries.

The Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine writes about this.

Specialists recorded the beginning of the attacks from 11 oʼclock and began to repel them. Now the service works without failures, and personal information of drivers and data of vehicles registered in "eCherha" remained protected.

If there are changes in the operation of the electronic queue, then drivers and carriers will be warned about it.