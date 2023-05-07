Main Directorate of Intelligence: Russia has no offensive potential, but it can defend itself

Russia does not have the potential for a serious offensive somewhere on the territory of Ukraine, but Russian troops are capable of defending themselves.
This was stated by the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with Yahoo News.
"Russia has neither the military, nor the economic, nor the political potential to create another attempt at a serious offensive somewhere on the territory of Ukraine," he said.
But at the same time, the occupiers can conduct defense.
"They are quite capable of conducting serious defensive actions, and this is the same problem we will face," said the head of the GUR.
- In April 2022, the Defense Forces of Ukraine expelled the occupiers from the northern regions of Ukraine, and in the fall de-occupied part of the Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions. Currently, fighting continues in the east and south of Ukraine.
- On February 28, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were preparing to resume active deoccupation.