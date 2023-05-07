Air Force: Ukraine still does not have enough air defense equipment to cover the sky from “Kinzhal”

There have been no cases of destruction of ballistic missiles from the Patriot air defense system in the world. Ukraine became the first country whose Defense Forces managed to do this. However, according to Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, Ukraine currently does not have enough systems to completely "close" the sky from ballistic missiles, so F-16 fighters that can shoot down aerodynamic targets are needed.

Ignat says that in Russia X-47 Kinzhal missiles are presented as a "super weapon" and they still cannot believe that the Armed Forces managed to shoot down one of them.

"We have anti-ballistic weapons, which is exactly what we have been asking our partners for a long time. Both Patriot and SAMP\T are capable of hitting ballistic targets. And when the Patriot systems are already on combat duty, there is nothing left but to test. "Never before has the Patriot engaged with this type of target like this X-47 Dagger," Ihnat noted.

The speaker also noted that the Russians learned about the destruction of the missile very early. However, in todayʼs world it is difficult to hide any information, so the commander of the Air Force eventually confirmed the successful destruction of the target.

"It is good that there are such weapons, but it is too early to rejoice because there are not enough of them. Much more of it is needed; more of these systems are needed to protect our big cities, infrastructure facilities, and nuclear power facilities. We always emphasize this to our Western partners, that anti-ballistic weapons are needed — primarily for this purpose, well, and also more long-range in terms of aerodynamic targets. And we donʼt forget to mention the F-16 every time on the air — itʼs something that will save our Ukraine and help us win," Ignat said.