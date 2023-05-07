The occupiers began the “evacuation” of people from Enerhodar to Berdyansk

The Russian occupiers began to deport the residents of Enerhodar to Berdyansk and Primorsk.

This was reported by the General Staff in a briefing on the morning of May 7.

The Russians are carrying out the "evacuation" of local residents from the temporarily captured Energodar of the Zaporizhzhia region in the direction of the settlements of Berdyansk and Primorsk to "local recreation centers."

"People who have Russian passports are subject to evacuation. Moreover, those who agreed to Russian citizenship in the first months of the occupation are the first to go," the message reads.