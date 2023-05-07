A Russian reconnaissance drone was shot down over Kyiv at night

In the sky above Kyiv last night, a drone belonging to the Russian invaders was shot down.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, announced this on the morning of May 7, the press service of the Kyiv military regional administration reported.

"During the last air alert, an enemy reconnaissance UAV was detected in the airspace of Kyiv. The drone was destroyed by air defense forces and means," said Popko.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage.

"Once again, I am asking the citizens of Kyiv not to ignore the signals of air alarms! Take care of yourself and your loved ones," added Popko.

The air alert was declared in Kyiv at 22:24 on May 6 — it lasted until 01:09 on May 7.