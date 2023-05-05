Ukrainian and Russian flags were banned at events on May 8 and 9 in Berlin

Berlin police again banned the display of Russian and Ukrainian flags during events on May 8 and 9 near Soviet memorials in the Treptow, Tiergarten and Schönholzer Heide districts. Such a ban has been introduced for the second year in a row.

Berliner Morgenpost writes about it.

These two days in Berlin will mark the 78th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. In order to ensure "a dignified commemoration of the memory of the fallen soldiers of the Soviet Army at that time", the performance of marches and military songs will also be prohibited around the three memorials.

In addition, it is forbidden to "pronounce slogans that, due to the current situation, can be perceived as approving or glorifying the war in Ukraine." But, like last year, the ban does not apply to diplomats and veterans of the Second World War.