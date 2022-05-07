Berlin police banned the carrying of Ukrainian flags on May 8 and 9. The Ambassador of Ukraine criticized this decision.

More than 50 commemorative events are planned in Berlin to mark the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II. On May 8 and 9, Berlin police banned flags and symbols, including Ukrainian ones, due to "a very sensitive risk situation." Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk is outraged by this decision.

This was reported by RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland.

According to Berlin Police Chief Barbara Slovik, law enforcement is defending a "decent memory" but is taking action against "any form of support and approval of Russiaʼs war of aggression against Ukraine". The German police want to "prevent the instrumentalization of remembrance."

To do this, law enforcement officials banned the display of Russian, Soviet and Ukrainian flags and symbols near Berlinʼs World War II memorials. It was also forbidden to wear a uniform. The exception applies only to Soviet veterans of World War II.

"We are shocked that the Berlin police banned the carrying of Ukrainian flags on May 8 and 9. This is a slap to Ukraine and a slap to the Ukrainian people. This not only shows a lack of tact but is a catastrophic political decision," said Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk in response to the ban.

He stressed that against this background, all assurances of solidarity with the attacked Ukraine are just empty phrases. He also added that equating the nation of victim and perpetrator is "outrageous."

Melnyk called on Berlin Mayor Francisco Giffy and Interior Senator Iris Spranger to overturn the decision immediately.