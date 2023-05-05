Belarus and Russia were not invited to the coronation of the British monarch Charles III. Instead, they invited the DPRK

Great Britain did not invite representatives of Afghanistan, Belarus, Myanmar, Russia, Syria, Iran and Venezuela to the coronation of Charles III.

This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom Tariq Ahmad.

According to him, invitations were sent to the heads of state of all countries with which Great Britain has full diplomatic relations, with a few exceptions. Kingdoms and overseas territories have also received invitations in accordance with their constitutional provisions.

"We have not received invitations to Afghanistan, Belarus, Myanmar, Russia, Syria, Iran and Venezuela. An invitation was sent at the level of the heads of the London missions to the Democratic Peopleʼs Republic of Korea and Nicaragua," noted Tariq Ahmad.