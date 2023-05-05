General Staff: The Russian army lost more than 193 000 soldiers in the war with Ukraine

The Russian army is advancing in the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Maryinka directions. The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled about 60 attacks there. The fiercest battles are fought for Bakhmut and Maryinka.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the Lyman direction, the Russians unsuccessfully advanced in the areas of Biloghorivka and the southwestern outskirts of Spirnyi.

On the Bakhmut direction, fighting continues in the city of Bakhmut. The occupiers also attacked Bohdanivka and Markov, without success. The enemy is on the defensive in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation made six strikes on the concentrations of Russians. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed four Lancet barrage ammunition.

Units of rocket forces and artillery of the past era hit the control post, two ammunition depots and an electronic warfare station.

Over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 620 soldiers, three tanks, eight armored fighting vehicles and 16 artillery systems. In total, 193 210 Russians have already died in Ukraine.