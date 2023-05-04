Air defense shot down a drone over Kyiv — its wreckage caused a fire in Solomyansky and a fire in Pechersky districts

During an air alert in Kyiv, air defense shot down a drone. There is currently no information about the destruction or casualties.
The Kyiv City Military Administration writes about this.
The mayor of the capital, Vitalii Klitschko, clarified that the fire broke out in the Solomyansky district due to the alleged fall of the drone debris there. Rescue services are working on the spot — rescuers are localizing the fire in a four-story building. The area of the fire is 50 square meters, and the area of destroyed structures is 150 square meters.
There is also a fire in the Pechersk district due to the fall of an unmanned aerial vehicle.
So far, no one has applied for medical help.
- On the night of May 4, the Russians attacked Kyiv, in particular with Iranian drones. In total, Russia released up to 24 Shahed-136/131 drones from the Bryansk region and the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov across Ukraine. Defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 18 of them.