The Berlin police began an investigation into the leak of information about Zelenskyʼs visit to Germany

German police have launched an investigation into leaked information about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs plans to visit Berlin. The publication of these data jeopardized the visit itself.

This was stated in the report of the Berlin police.

Law enforcement officers began an investigation "on suspicion of breach of secrecy" in connection with the appearance in the media of information about Zelenskyʼs visit to Berlin on May 13.

On May 3, Bild and Berliner Zeitung wrote that the President of Ukraine should arrive in Germany on May 13 at the invitation of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The next day, Zelensky was to be officially received by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. According to t-online sources, the Ukrainian side is "deeply disappointed that sensitive information on security issues ended up in the media."