Zelensky may cancel his visit to Germany due to a leak in the media about the date of his arrival

The leak of information about the preparation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs visit to Germany may call the trip itself into question.

This is reported by the German publication t-online with reference to a source in the Ukrainian government.

The publication writes that in Kyiv "they are so irritated by the leak of information from Germany that the persons responsible for it are apparently considering the possibility of canceling Zelenskyʼs visit."

According to t-online sources, the Ukrainian side is "deeply disappointed that sensitive information on security issues ended up in the media."

Interlocutors of the publication assumed that the leak could "call into question the potential visit of the Ukrainian president."

On May 3, Bild and Berliner Zeitung wrote that the President of Ukraine should arrive in Germany on May 13 at the invitation of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The next day, Zelensky was to be officially received by Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In connection with this, a massive police operation is being organized in Berlin with barriers, document checks, snipers and dogs looking for explosives.