Zelensky criticized the idea of a “hybrid” special tribunal for Russia

During his speech at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky criticized one of the proposed formats of the tribunal — the "hybrid".

This is reported by "European Truth".

Zelensky stated that it is necessary to create a full-fledged international tribunal regarding Russia.

"I am very grateful to the ICC and the entire team working with the court to ensure justice. But only one institution is capable of reacting to the crime of aggression — the tribunal. A tribunal, but not something hybrid that would allow the issue to be formally closed. Not a compromise that would allow politicians to say that the issue is supposedly resolved. A real, full-fledged tribunal is needed. And real, full-fledged justice," Zelensky noted.