The Main Directorate of Intelligence called the FSBʼs statements about the detention of Ukrainian citizens in Crimea disinformation

A representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov denied the statements of the Russian FSB about the alleged detention of agents of the special services of Ukraine in the occupied Crimea. He called it another hostile disinformation.

According to Yusov, the Kremlinʼs fakes testify to an obvious fact — the Russian regime is afraid of Ukraine, Ukrainian special services, in particular the State Security Service.

"And he is doing the right thing, because there will definitely be retribution for all war crimes. The safest way for them is to voluntarily surrender to Ukrainian justice," Yusov emphasized.