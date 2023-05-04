The USA sees no signs that it was Ukraine that attacked the Kremlin

Director of the CIA William Burns held a closed briefing on the explosions over the Kremlin. According to the chairman of the US Senate Intelligence Committee, Senator Mark Warner, there is no indication yet that Ukraine is behind the drone strike on Moscow.

CNN writes about it.

"We still donʼt have much information. I think the committee has laid out all the information we have received and we need to hear it again from the agency director as soon as possible. At least at the moment there are no signs that Ukrainians were the source [of the attack]," he told reporters.

According to Warner, there is nothing unusual about the fact that there is not much information about the incident, considering that the attack took place recently.