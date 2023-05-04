The Russian army shelled the Kherson region 98 times and killed 23 people over the past day

The occupiers shelled the Kherson region 98 times over the past day. The city of Kherson was under fire 16 times.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed about this.

As a result of the Russian attacks, 23 people died and 46 were injured. In particular, two children were injured.

The Russians fired 539 shells from heavy artillery, "Grad" systems, tanks, drones and aircraft. They aimed at residential areas.

In Kherson, 82 shells hit Pryvokzalna Square, the territory and buildings of the railway station, a gas station, two trade establishments, a factory and a car dealership. The territory of the railway crossing was also damaged.