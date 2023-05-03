The Verkhovna Rada allowed military personnel to be released from service if their close relatives died or disappeared during the war

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) passed Law No. 8009 and added additional grounds for dismissal from military service if close relatives of a serviceman died or went missing during the war.

The MP of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

Pro — 291 MPs.

These are those whose close relatives (husband, wife, son, daughter, father, mother, grandfather, grandmother or sibling) died or went missing during the hostilities that have been going on since 2014.

Earlier, the parliament passed a law that stipulates that people whose loved ones died or went missing during the Russian-Ukrainian war are not eligible for the draft.