Fireworks and firecrackers will be banned in Ukraine in six months. Zelensky signed the law

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed Law No. 7438 on the ban on pyrotechnic products — fireworks, firecrackers and salutes.

The law prohibits any fireworks and firecrackers, as well as their use during events. The exception is stage pyrotechnics of the T1, T2 and F1 classes, which have a low noise level, and pyrotechnics used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the police and rescuers.

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) adopted this law on April 11, 2023. It enters into force six months after signing.