General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine liquidated more than half a thousand occupiers over the past day

The Russian army is advancing on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. The occupiers attacked more than 30 times over the past day. Bakhmut and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy is on the defensive in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian aviation has carried out eight strikes on the occupiersʼ concentrations, and units of missile forces and artillery have hit the control post, 12 districts with Russian weapons and military equipment, four ammunition depots, an air defense system and one more important target of the occupiers — which one is not specified.

Over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 520 soldiers, a tank, six armored fighting vehicles, two air defense systems and 16 artillery systems. In total, 191 940 Russians have already died in Ukraine.