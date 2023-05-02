Ukraine officially recognized racism as the state ideology of Russia

At its meeting on May 2, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament) recognized the current Russian political regime as racism and condemned its totalitarian and xenophobic practices.

The resolution also contains a call to the United Nations, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, governments and parliaments of foreign countries to support the condemnation of the ideology, politics and practice of racism.

The explanatory note states that the massive and systematic violation of human rights both inside the Russian Federation and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the persecution of citizens for the slightest manifestations of dissent, which in modern Russia are interpreted exclusively as a betrayal of "national interests", the establishment of criminal liability for calls to peace and the cessation of war — all this testifies to the anti-humanist and totalitarian nature of the current political regime.

The ideas of Russian nationalism at the core of state ideology are the second feature of Putinʼs regime. Self-aggrandizement of Russia and Russians at the expense of violent oppression, denial of the right to self-determination or, in general, the right to existence of other peoples has become a dominant worldview concept in the Russian Federation. Because of this, people with alternative views are persecuted in Russia, as well as spread the ideas of Russian nationalism through education, mass media, and culture. These ideas are aggressively planted in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and are accompanied by a complete ban on everything Ukrainian.