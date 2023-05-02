All children were evacuated from the town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region

All the children were evacuated from the city of Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region, which Russia is shelling daily.

The Deputy Mayor Svitlana Mandrych informed about this in a comment to the "News of Pryazovya" project.

"All the children were taken away from the city of Orikhiv. We currently have no children in town. There are still six children left in the village of Novopavlivka, these are two families. We are currently working with them on the need for evacuation," Mandrych noted.

There are still about 1 400 people left in Orikhiv itself, another 300 people live in three villages of the community (Novopavlivka, Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka).