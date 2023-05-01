During the missile attack, Russia damaged distribution power grids — part of the consumers of the Dnipro region and the region were cut off

During the nighttime missile attack, Russia damaged the distribution power grids — some consumers of the Dnipro and the region were cut off.

This was reported by the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko on May 1.

The situation with electricity supply in Kherson region has also become more complicated — more than 11 000 subscribers in the city of Kherson and 7 100 in the region have been cut off due to shelling.

Complete removal of damage will take several days.