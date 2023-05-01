General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 36 attacks in three directions and destroyed 450 Russians over the past day

Russian troops are advancing in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka directions. The defense forces of Ukraine repelled more than 36 enemy attacks over the past day.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Russians unsuccessfully advanced on Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and Aleksandro-Shultyne. In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy advanced in the area of Avdiivka and Pervomaiske — without success. Battles for Maryinka also continue.

The aviation of the Defense Forces has struck four strikes on the occupiersʼ gatherings over the past day.

Ukrainian defenders shot down an Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone, and units of missile troops and artillery hit an ammunition depot, two areas of concentration of enemy artillery and a logistics center of the Russian occupiers.

Over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 450 soldiers, a tank, three armored combat vehicles and seven artillery systems. In total, 190 960 Russians have already died in Ukraine.