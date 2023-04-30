Germany confirmed the transfer of the second IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine. The list also includes 10 trucks

Germany confirmed the transfer of the second IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine. There are also ten trucks in the updated list of military aid.
This is evidenced by the data on the website of the German government.
According to them, the IRIS-T SLM system, eight more Zetros trucks (a total of 84) and two 8x6 trucks with eight roll-out containers were handed over to Ukraine.
- Also, on April 19 , Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov confirmed that Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems had arrived in Ukraine. He emphasized that the Ukrainian defenders were able to master them as quickly as possible.