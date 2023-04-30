Germany confirmed the transfer of the second IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine. The list also includes 10 trucks

News

Anna Kholodnova
Germany confirmed the transfer of the second IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine. There are also ten trucks in the updated list of military aid.

This is evidenced by the data on the website of the German government.

According to them, the IRIS-T SLM system, eight more Zetros trucks (a total of 84) and two 8x6 trucks with eight roll-out containers were handed over to Ukraine.