North Macedonia has become the 36th country that supports the creation of a special tribunal against Russia

North Macedonia has joined the countries that support the creation of a special tribunal against Russia. Thus, there were 36 of them.

This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba on April 28.

On January 19, 2023, the European Parliament adopted a recommendation resolution on the creation of a special tribunal, already on January 26, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) unanimously voted for the creation of a Special International Tribunal to consider Russiaʼs crimes against Ukraine.