In Kyiv, the water level in the Dnipro River fell sharply. This was preceded by three days of water harvesting

In Kyiv, the water level in the Dnipro River dropped sharply — by 19 centimeters per day. During the previous three days, water logging increased.
The Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) writes about this.
Near the "Metro" bridge, the water has dropped to the mark of 9 290 cm, due to which the yellow level of danger remains — the first.
There are no emergency floods in the capital, but the islands in the park "Muromets", "Hydropark", Trukhaniv Island, Halerna Bay, Korchuvate, private plots in the Osokorky district remain flooded with a layer of about 20 centimeters.
- On April 24, KCMA reported that spring irrigation in Kyiv had declined. At that time, the water level in the Dnipro River was 9 303 cm.
- In April, a seasonal increase in the water level was recorded in a number of rivers of Ukraine, which led to flooding in several regions, in particular, water entered residential buildings. Because of this, the highest (red) level of danger was announced.