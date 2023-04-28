Civil aviation in Ukraine will work only with a 100% guarantee of safety

Until there is 100 percent safety in the airspace of Ukraine, civil aviation will not work.

The deputy director for administrative issues at the state-owned enterprise "Ukraerorukh" Oksana Ozhygova informed about this.

"Everything we have as a result of tonightʼs attack is what we call ʼdanger.ʼ We associate everything related to aviation with the word ʼsafetyʼ. Until a 100 percent security situation is guaranteed in the airspace of Ukraine, it is too early for us to make any predictions. As of today, we are taking steps to resume flights as soon as possible when possible. But now itʼs all just preparatory work," she noted.

The day before, the Minister of Transport of France Clément Beaune informed that Ukrainian officials are preparing to open the airspace for civil aviation flights, but did not name any dates or terms.