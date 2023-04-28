The President of Ukraine recommends sending military commissars to the front. Wounded soldiers can be appointed to their places

The President Volodymyr Zelensky recommended to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi to send military commissars from the recruitment centers to the combat zone, and to appoint wounded soldiers in their place.

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov informed about this at a briefing.

"There is one of the simple recommendations of the President of Ukraine. He gave a serious recommendation to the head Valerii Zaluzhnyi — to send the vast majority of military commissars who have been sitting [in the equipment centers] for a long time as military personnel to the front line," Reznikov noted.

According to him, the places of military committees can be occupied by military personnel who understand how to implement mobilization needs.

Currently, the first deputy minister of defense Oleksandr Pavlyuk is in charge of the recruitment and social support centers. The Ministry of Defense, together with the Ministry of Digital, is developing the "Oberih" project for reforming the CCSP.

The goal of the "Oberih" project is to digitize the documents of Ukrainians conscripted into the military. For example, if someone got married and did not notify the CCSP, then these data will be pulled automatically from the Ministry of Justice.

Oleksiy Reznikov believes that this will reduce the load on the picking centers and solve the personnel issue: "There are many people who have been sitting there for ages, overgrown with moss and roots," he says.