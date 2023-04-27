Moldova joined the group of countries that support the creation of a special tribunal for Russia

Moldova has joined the countries that support the creation of a special tribunal against Russia. Thus, there were 35 of them.
This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.
- On January 19, the European Parliament adopted a recommendatory resolution on the creation of a special tribunal, on January 26 the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) unanimously voted for the creation of a Special International Tribunal to consider Russiaʼs crimes against Ukraine.
- The International Criminal Court in The Hague can consider only those cases in which both parties are members of the court (Russia is not a member of the ICC) or the UN Security Council refers the case. The transfer of the case to the International Criminal Court by the UN Security Council is also practically impossible because Russia will then use its status as a permanent member of the Security Council to promise such a decision.
- On December 5, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, opposed the plans of the European Union to create a special tribunal with the support of the United Nations to consider Russian crimes during the war in Ukraine, saying that it is possible to simply hold a trial on the basis of the International Criminal Court.