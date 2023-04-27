In Norway, the ex-commander of the “Wagners” was arrested for 14 days due to a fight in a bar

A court in Norway sentenced the former commander of the "Wagner team" Andrey Medvedev to 14 days of arrest for hooliganism and carrying an air weapon in a public place.

The Associated Press writes about it.

At the same time, the Oslo court acquitted Medvedev of the charge of violence against police officers during his arrest. This was stated by his lawyer Brynjulf Risnes. Police detained Medvedev outside a pub in the capital of Norway after a fight.

At the trial, Medvedev pleaded guilty to participating in a fight and carrying an air weapon. But he rejected the accusation of violence against the policeman.