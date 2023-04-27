Hungary has denied that it allows the transit of weapons to Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Hungary denies that it allows the transit of weapons to Ukraine through its territory. However, military planes regularly fly through its airspace, delivering weapons to Polish airports.

444.hu writes about it.

The agency emphasizes that "Hungary continues to not send weapons, ammunition or soldiers to Ukraine and does not allow military supplies to Ukraine."

However, from March to May of last year, military cargo planes bound for Polandʼs Rzeszów regularly flew through Hungary. It is in Rzeszów that the warehouse is located, where weapons for Ukraine most often arrive. According to local publications, 49 military cargo planes flew through Hungary last spring.

This trend is observed even now — in the last three months, 22 military transport planes crossed its airspace.

According to the Átlátszó publication, between March and May 2022, 49 military cargo planes from NATO member countries (belonging to the US, Canadian, Italian and Turkish air forces) and 24 transport planes registered in Ukraine passed through Hungarian airspace.

Hungarian media reports that French military helicopters were delivered to Ukrainian border guards through the Hungarian Gyor airport. Three Fennec Eurocopter helicopters with identification marks of the State Border Service of Ukraine were recorded by the Időkép webcam at Gyor Airport on February 13 and 14.