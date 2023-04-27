Unmanned underwater torpedoes are being developed in Ukraine. The manufacturer promises a range of up to 2 000 km

Unmanned underwater torpedoes are being developed in Ukraine. They will have several versions and will be able to carry up to 5 tons of explosives.

"Military" writes about it.

One of the prototypes was presented at the BRAVE1 exhibition. Torpedoes will be called Toloka, abbreviated as TLK. The range of such a drone should be two thousand kilometers.

The manufacturer notes that torpedoes can be in standby mode for up to 3 months. If it is jammed, it will automatically identify the jamming zone.

Also, the torpedo will automatically scan the area for underwater mines and will be able to be guided using GPS.

Three versions are currently under development: TLK 150, TLK 400, and TLK 1000. They will have different lengths, ranges, and explosive weights ranging from 20-50 kilograms to 5 tons.

An underwater unmanned torpedo will be more effective than surface drones, as it will be difficult to detect visually and destroy with various types of small arms.