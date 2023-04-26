Italy promises to speed up Ukraineʼs accession to the EU and participate in its recovery

The Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni promised to help Ukraine fulfill the conditions for joining the European Union and speed up the start of negotiations on this issue.

Ukrinform writes about this.

According to Italian President Sergio Mattarella, his country is "firmly convinced of the need for Ukraine to join the EU as soon as possible."

Italy plans to provide political support to Ukraine and promote cooperation between Ukrainian and Italian companies.

Giorgia Meloni also said that in 2025, Italy may host a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine to "give a new impetus to the process of rebuilding the destroyed." And now the export credit agency SACE, under the control of the Italian government, is ready to work again in Ukraine within the framework of international financial support.