The regulator will conduct an unscheduled inspection of “Ukrenergo” after stopping the export of electricity to Slovakia

The National Commission for Regulation in the Fields of Energy and Utilities (NKREKP) will conduct an unscheduled inspection of Ukrenergo.

On the official portal of the regulator, they say that they will find out whether the company complies with the requirements and licensing conditions for the transmission of electricity.

The reason is that "Ukrenergo" did not provide information on how it conducted auctions for the distribution of capacity for transmission of electricity to Slovakia at the request of the NCRECP.

The head of the commission Kostyantyn Uschapovskyi informed that Ukraine loses about 20 million hryvnias per day due to the stoppage of exports, calling the situation "extraordinary".