Ukraine returned another 44 people from Russian captivity

Ukraine and Russia conducted another exchange of prisoners. 44 people managed to return home.

The head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak informed about this on April 26.

Among them are 36 privates and sergeants and 6 officers. These are soldiers, border guards, national guardsmen, sailors who defended Mariupol, "Azovstal", Kherson region and fought in the east. Two civilians were also released.

Among those released are the wounded who were tortured in captivity. There are also two men whose wives were previously released from captivity.

A military surgeon who operated on the wounded in the military hospital in Mariupol and organized massive medical aid was also released from captivity. One of the dismissed, the commander of the department, was threatened by a "court" with imprisonment for a long period of time.