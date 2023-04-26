The Government: The duty on the export of most Ukrainian grain to Turkey will remain zero

Ukraine will continue to export the vast majority of grain to Turkey with zero import duty, because this product is imported for sale in third countries.
This was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
The agency explained that there are two customs regimes for imports in Turkey: for products intended for domestic consumption and for goods that are sold to third countries before or after processing.
For the first category, the Turkish government increased the import duty from zero to 130%, and for the second, no duty is paid.
Ukraine supplies products to Turkey mainly under the second customs regime. Such grain makes up about 95% of all exports to this country.
- According to the State Customs Service of Ukraine, as of the first quarter of 2023, Turkey imported $168.8 million worth of Ukrainian wheat, which is 17.7% of all its imports.
- Since May 1, Turkey has increased the import duty from zero to 130%. This will apply to cereals — wheat, barley, corn, etc. In this way, Turkey wants to stabilize food prices, support its agriculture and slow down annual inflation.