The Defense Forces eliminated 640 Russians and repelled 39 attacks over the past day

Russia continues to storm Bakhmut. The Defense Forces repelled 39 enemy attacks and eliminated 640 occupiers over the past day.
This is reported by the General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Russia is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Maryinka.
Aviation of the Defense Forces made six strikes on areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. It was also possible to eliminate two enemy drones.
Missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the anti-aircraft missile complex, four personnel concentration areas and the occupiersʼ radar station.
- Russia launched a war against Ukraine in 2014, when it occupied Crimea and part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine from the northern, eastern and southern directions.
- In April 2022, the Defense Forces of Ukraine expelled the occupiers from the northern regions of Ukraine, and in the fall de-occupied part of the Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions. Currently, fighting continues in the east and south of Ukraine.
- Intense fighting in Bakhmut region has been ongoing since July 2022. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the Russian Federation threw the most prepared units of regular troops and "Wagnerians" at the capture of Bakhmut, and most of the occupying artillery was concentrated in this direction.
- On February 28, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were preparing to resume active deoccupation.