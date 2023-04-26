The Defense Forces eliminated 640 Russians and repelled 39 attacks over the past day

Russia continues to storm Bakhmut. The Defense Forces repelled 39 enemy attacks and eliminated 640 occupiers over the past day.

This is reported by the General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russia is focusing its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Maryinka.

Aviation of the Defense Forces made six strikes on areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. It was also possible to eliminate two enemy drones.

Missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit the anti-aircraft missile complex, four personnel concentration areas and the occupiersʼ radar station.