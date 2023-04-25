Russia attacked the museum of Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. There are dead and wounded

On the morning of April 25, Russia hit the local history museum in the very center of Kupyansk (Kharkiv region) with an S-300 missile.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

At least 10 civilians were injured. Three of them are hospitalized, seven have minor injuries and received help on the spot, two people are still under the rubble.

The President Volodymyr Zelensky clarified that a museum employee died.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office specified that the premises of the local museum were completely destroyed.