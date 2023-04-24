A house with one of Banksyʼs graffiti is being demolished in Irpen. The drawing will be saved

In the city of Irpin, Kyiv region, a house on which one of the graffiti of the anonymous British artist Banksy is located is being demolished. The drawing will be dismantled and saved.

On April 24, the mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushin, announced this on the air of the telethon.

They say it about the graffiti, which depicts a gymnast — she is standing on a hole from a projectile hitting a house, the address is Severynivska Street, 158.

"We will then see whether [to leave the drawing] in this place or whether it will be moved. We want to save this image painted by Banksy. Perhaps there will be an art object near the house. We will do everything possible to leave it," said the mayor of Irpen, Oleksandr Markushyn, on the air of the national telethon on Monday afternoon.