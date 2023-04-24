Gulagu.net: In Russia, a “Wagnerian” was detained. He spoke about the murders of children in Ukraine

An ex-employee of the PMC "Wagner" Azamat Uldarov, who previously confessed to the murder of hundreds of Ukrainians, including children in Bakhmut and Soledar, was detained in the Saratov region. He was detained at the entrance to the local branch of the Investigative Committee.

Together with the security forces, there were "Wagnerians" who beat Uldarov and promised to kill him for testifying against the founder of the Communist Party of Ukraine Yevhen Pryhozhyn. This was stated by the founder of the Gulagu.net project Volodymyr Osyechkin.

Osyechkin learned about the beating from Uldarov himself — he called his number during a live interview (the conversation was caught on video).

Gulagu.net suspected that the "Wagnerians" learned about the time and place of Uldarovʼs interrogation at the local Investigative Committee either from Investigative Committee of Russia employees or from representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Earlier, two former "Wagnerians"-commanders spoke about the murders of dozens of Ukrainian children and the blowing up of pits with wounded Ukrainian prisoners of war and their own comrades in arms who refused to participate in hostilities. The mercenary confessed to the mass shootings of people in Soledar and Bakhmut, including children.

After the publication of the video with the confessions of the mercenaries, Uldarov said that he and his relatives began to be threatened on behalf of the founder of the PMC "Wagner" Yevhen Pryhozhyn.

In response, the Russian oligarch began to deny the statements of his former "wards". Pryhozhyn stated that the "Wagnerians" did not kill civilians and children, because "they came to save them."