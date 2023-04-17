“Gulagu.net” published the testimony of the “Wagnerians” who killed hundreds of civilians in Soledar and Bakhmut. The PO reacted on it

The Russian project Gulagu.net published a video with the confessions of prisoners from the PMC "Wagner" about the murders of children in Bakhmut and Soledar. The criminals are currently in Russia.

It concerns the testimony of ex-convict from Saratov region Azamat Uldarov (pardoned by the decree of the President of the Russian Federation dated 08/23/22) and ex-convict from Voronezh region Oleksiy Savichev (pardoned by Putinʼs decree dated 09/02/2022).

During the week, they testified during video and audio interviews and told the founder of Gulagu.net Volodymyr Osiechkin details about the shooting of more than 20 Ukrainian children and teenagers, the blowing up of a pit with more than 50 wounded prisoners and the "500" (those who decided to leave the war and refused to carry out orders to kill Ukrainians), clearing residential buildings and killing everyone, including children.

One of the "Wagnerians" admits that he "shot a 5-year-old girl in the head."

“Sheʼs screaming, sheʼs just a little baby, you know. I shot a 5(or 6-)-year-old girl with a control bullet... We — 150 "Wagnerians" — went and killed everyone — women, men, pensioners and children, especially small ones," he says.

According to the Russians, a command came from Pryhozhyn to wipe out Bakhmut and Soledar, so they shot at everyone indiscriminately.

Uldarov also said that in March he "cleared" the basement of a high-rise building in Bakhmut with 300-400 civilians, where there were 40 children.

When asked how many unarmed civilians they killed in February 2023, Savichev replied that 15-year-old Ukrainians "are difficult to call civilians."

Both former commanders of the PMC "Wagner" units also said that Pryhozhyn personally gave criminal orders for shootings and murders and approved terrorist methods and brutality.

One of the occupiers also said that once the "Wagnerians" got drunk and took 15 "Kadyrovites" prisoners because they did not want to fight.

Savichev also said that the PMC "Wagner" fighters were threatened with death if they spoke to journalists.

After the publication of this video, the head of the Office of the President (PO) of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said that Russia is "a nation of inhumans and murderers, the biological garbage of this world."

"One confession is not enough. There must be a punishment. Tough and fair. And it will definitely be. We will find out all the facts of the crimes and find everyone who committed them," Yermak emphasized.