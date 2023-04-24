Ukraine is evacuating its citizens from Sudan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Ukraine in Egypt and other agencies are conducting the evacuation of Ukrainians from Sudan.
This was reported by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko.
According to him, there is already a list of Ukrainian citizens who want to leave Sudan. Logistics routes are now being developed to safely take them out of the war zone. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy maintain contact with international partners.
Ukrainians in Sudan can apply for help to:
- Embassy of Ukraine in Egypt: +20 100 00 396 48 or e-mail: [email protected];
- Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Khartoum: +249 91 230 2520;
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: +380442381588 or e-mail: con[email protected]
The details of the evacuation have not yet been disclosed.
- On April 15, an attempted military coup took place in Sudan. The Rapid Response Force (RSF) began fighting against the Sudanese army in Khartoum and other key cities. RSF opposes the current government and says it wants to establish democracy in the country.
- On the same day, it became known that one of the two planes of the Ukrainian airline SkyUp was damaged at Khartoum International Airport. 36 employees were transported to a safe place, but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not inform about their evacuation.
- The reason for this aggravation was the issue of subordination of the RSF forces to the general military leadership of the Armed Forces. From 2021, the Sudanese army is subordinate to the military government, and the RSF to the vice president. According to the plan, the latter were to become part of the Armed Forces, but the government of General Abdel Fattah al-Burhani was unable to reach an agreement with the Vice President, General Mohamed Hamdan "Hemety" Dagalo.