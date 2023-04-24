Ukraine is evacuating its citizens from Sudan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Ukraine in Egypt and other agencies are conducting the evacuation of Ukrainians from Sudan.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleh Nikolenko.

According to him, there is already a list of Ukrainian citizens who want to leave Sudan. Logistics routes are now being developed to safely take them out of the war zone. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy maintain contact with international partners.

Ukrainians in Sudan can apply for help to:

Embassy of Ukraine in Egypt: +20 100 00 396 48 or e-mail: [email protected];

Honorary Consulate of Ukraine in Khartoum: +249 91 230 2520;

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: +380442381588 or e-mail: con[email protected]

The details of the evacuation have not yet been disclosed.