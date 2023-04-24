Disputes continue in the European Union regarding a million rounds of ammunition for Ukraine. Brussels expects to hear Kyivʼs disappointment

The countries of the European Union (EU) cannot agree on the implementation of the plan to supply Ukraine with a million ammunitions. Because of this, Brussels expects that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will express his displeasure at the meeting with his European colleagues in Luxembourg, which will take place on April 24.

Reuters writes about it.

The head of the EUʼs foreign policy department Josep Borrell stated that despite the disagreement, the bloc will soon reach an agreement on the second stage of the agreement on a million munitions — it provides for the financing of joint purchases by the European Union for one billion euros.

Dmytro Kuleba has already said that Ukraine is disappointed by the inability of the EU to implement the decision on the joint purchase of ammunition. Most likely, he will repeat it at todayʼs meeting.

The EU has decided to buy shells from European companies and Norway, but diplomats say France is insisting on domestic purchases in the bloc.

The first stage — the allocation of one billion euros to compensate countries that provide ammunition to Ukraine from their stocks — is working.