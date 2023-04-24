“We are stronger than a year ago.” Zelensky is confident of a successful counteroffensive

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is confident in the successful counteroffensive of the Defense Forces against the Russian army.
He stated this in an interview with the Al Arabiya channel.
The president did not give details of the offensive, but said that the army is preparing, and the authorities are doing "everything possible to strengthen it." According to the president, the impact of the leak of data from the Pentagon regarding the Ukrainian counteroffensive was insignificant.
Zelensky emphasized that Ukrainians believe in the nearness of victory in the war. Answering questions about the situation on the battlefield, the president noted that he "cannot call it good."
"But we are fighting. We are stronger than a year ago," he emphasized.
- Russia launched a war against Ukraine in 2014, when it occupied Crimea and part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine from the northern, eastern and southern directions.
- In April 2022, the Defense Forces of Ukraine expelled the occupiers from the northern regions of Ukraine, and in the fall de-occupied part of the Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions. Currently, fighting continues in the east and south of Ukraine.
- Intense fighting in Bakhmut region has been ongoing since July 2022. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the Russian Federation threw the most prepared units of regular troops and "Wagnerians" at the capture of Bakhmut, and most of the occupying artillery was concentrated in this direction.
- On February 28, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were preparing to resume active deoccupation.