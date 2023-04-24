“We are stronger than a year ago.” Zelensky is confident of a successful counteroffensive

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is confident in the successful counteroffensive of the Defense Forces against the Russian army.

He stated this in an interview with the Al Arabiya channel.

The president did not give details of the offensive, but said that the army is preparing, and the authorities are doing "everything possible to strengthen it." According to the president, the impact of the leak of data from the Pentagon regarding the Ukrainian counteroffensive was insignificant.

Zelensky emphasized that Ukrainians believe in the nearness of victory in the war. Answering questions about the situation on the battlefield, the president noted that he "cannot call it good."

"But we are fighting. We are stronger than a year ago," he emphasized.